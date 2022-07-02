Brian Laundrie’s dad visits spot where son’s remains found

Brian Laundrie’s dad, Christopher Laundrie, returned Friday to the area where his son’s body was found last year, according to a new report.
Pictures obtained by The US Sun revealed that the 62-year-old father of the confessed killer walked with a hiking stick in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park — adjacent to 5,000-acre Carlton Reserve, where the younger Laundrie’s remains were discovered in October.
During a morning hike, the father of Gabby Petito’s killer wore a gray t-shirt, khaki shorts, sunglasses and a green hat, before driving away in a red Dodge truck, according to The Sun.
The jaunt came at the site where Christopher and his wife, Roberta Laundrie, found a bag of their son’s belongings last fall.
The snaps were taken a day after a judge refused to toss a civil lawsuit brought by Gabby Petito’s family accusing Brian Laundrie’s parents of knowing that their son had killed the Long Island native.
Petito, 22, disappeared in late August during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, prompting a nationwide search. Her body was found Sept. 19 near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
After being named as the sole suspect in her disappearance, Laundrie also went missing, before killing himself. His remains were found on Oct. 20 in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Laundrie confessed to killing Petito in a notebook left in the Florida swamp where he killed himself, but he insisted it was an act of “mercy.”