Brian Griese leaving ‘Monday Night Football’ to become 49ers QB coach

A domino has fallen in what seems to be leading to Troy Aikman becoming the analyst — officially — on “Monday Night Football.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that his colleague, Brian Griese, is leaving the “MNF” booth to become Quarterbacks Coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

The news comes as the picture of the “Monday Night Football” booth in 2022 is uncertain.

Aikman is headed to ABC/ESPN on a five-year, $90 million deal, according to numerous reports over recent weeks,

Where that leaves the rest of the “MNF” booth — Steve Levy and Louis Riddick — is a mystery.

FOX Sports’ Joe Buck said he doesn’t know what the future holds for him

“I don’t know where I’m going to be next year,” Buck said on the latest episode of his “Daddy Issues” podcast. “I know Troy’s gone — he’s now at ESPN. I’m kind of in limbo. I’ve got another year under contract at Fox. They have expressed interest in keeping me. They also know that was a big partnership that I had with Troy.”