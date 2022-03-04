Brian Griese leaving ESPN to become 49ers QBs coach

Brian Griese is headed back to the league.

The former “Monday Night Football” analyst is leaving ESPN and will become the next quarterbacks coach with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Griese will replace Rich Scangarello in San Francisco, who left to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. It will mark his first coaching job in the NFL.

Griese has been at ESPN since he retired in 2009. He spent a decade in the league, starting with the Denver Broncos after they drafted him in the third round of the 1998 draft. He spent time playing for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. When he was with the Buccaneers, current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was on staff.

In total, Griese threw for more than 19,000 yards and 119 touchdowns in his career.

He has been at ESPN ever since, and most recently worked as an analyst on “Monday Night Football.” Griese is reportedly set to be replaced next year in the booth by Troy Aikman, who is . Longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck is also reportedly open to going with him.