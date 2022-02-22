Brian Graden Media Promotes Dave Mace To President, LB Horschler Rejoins Company As EVP Production – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Graden Media has upped EVP of Development Dave Mace to President. Meanwhile, LB Horschler, who had been Executive in Charge of Production at the company for seven years before leaving for Citizen last spring, is returning in a new, larger role, as EVP of Production.

Veteran executive and producer Mace is taking over full day-to-day running of the company, with all development and production reporting into him. The company’s CEO Graden will still be heavily involved but will focus more on creative as well as expanding initiatives in the documentary arena.

Since joining Brian Graden Media in 2016, Mace has developed and produced a number of series, including Emmy-winning Create Together starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Escape the Night, Band Together with Logic and the Instant Influencer franchise for YouTube Originals; Mrs. T’s Music Factory for Lifetime, Logo Network’s Finding Prince Charming; Oxygen’s highest-rated true crime documentary series, The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, and the upcoming Netflix special, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, which is part of the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Festival.

“Dave has been a trusted visionary with a unique ability to foster success through the creation of quality, topical, entertaining, and innovative programming,” Graden said. “Our history of working together has spanned nearly two decades and I could not be more thrilled to have him represent Brian Graden Media in the role as President.”

Mace’s relationship with Graden dates back to 2005 when Graden was President of MTV Networks and Logo Group and hired Mace as Head of Development for the soon-to-be launched Logo Network. While there, they developed such hit shows as RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Big Gay Sketch Show.

“I’m very excited and honored to be appointed as President of Brian Graden Media,” Mace said. “Throughout the many years I’ve worked with Brian Graden we have always had incredible respect for one another and have shared many of the same visions and goals for the company. I look forward to expanding my role and continuing to bring the highest caliber of projects to the marketplace.”

Horschler, who served as Executive in Charge and Head of Production for Brian Graden Media from 2014-2021, also is adding additional responsibilities in his return to the company. In addition to overseeing all production, he takes on corporate finance, ancillary businesses, and will be the main liaison for all things legal. He replaces Chris Grannon who retired from the business.

Over the course of his expansive 18 year career, Horschler has produced over 400 episodes of television in nearly every genre of unscripted content. He was most recently at crime-watching app Citizen, overseeing their original content.

“LB has been an integral part of our success as a company, building strong relationships with networks and shepherding extremely complicated productions,” Graden said. “We could not be happier to elevate him to EVP of Production.”