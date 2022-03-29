Brian Daboll talks expectations for Daniel Jones as Giants QB enters make-or-break season

Daniel Jones jogs out in white color rush uniform vs. Bucs

Speaking on Tuesday at the NFL owner’s meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla., Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke about the expectations for Daniel Jones as the 24-year-old enters a pivotal year.

Jones, who missed the end of last season due to a neck issue, “should be ready to go” from Day 1, said Daboll, who added that Tyrod Taylor came in as the backup.

So barring something strange happening, Jones will be under center in Week 1 after a preseason that should be devoid of any quarterback controversy.

“We’ve seen Daniel here the last few years. I think Daniel — I’ve said this before — I think he’s got good athleticism, he’s made some really good throws,” Daboll said. “I’m sure there’s plays he wants back, just like everybody.

“I think going into it right now, we’ve kinda got it set the way we want it set right now. We forge ahead, we teach it accordingly, and have confidence in the players we have.”

Jones got off to a strong start last season before regressing and dealing with the neck issue. Overall, he completed 232 of 361 passes (64.3 percent) for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games.

The fumble issues that had plagued Jones over his first two seasons (and especially in a rookie campaign where he fumbled 19 times) improved last year, with him fumbling seven times. But there’s still a need for more improvement in that area.



And the turnover issue is something Daboll was asked about on Tuesday.

“I don’t make excuses for anybody, starting with me. But I think you really have to go back and dive into the cause of some of the turnovers,” Daboll said. “Some are decision-making turnovers where we can fix — we can try to fix. Some are the receivers fell down or there’s a tipped ball. Some are really great plays by the defense.

“In terms of the interceptions and then in terms of the fumbles, of why we’re fumbling it, how we’re fumbling it, you do drill work to try to improve that. To me, the most important thing come Monday is a fresh start for everybody.”

As far as the tipped ball interceptions Daboll was referring to, some of those went off the hands of Evan Engram, who recently left as a free agent.

One thing Daboll didn’t touch on as it relates to Jones is the fact that for the majority of his first three NFL seasons, he has been playing behind a leaky offensive line that provided little push in the running game. And in two of those seasons, he’s been either without Saquon Barkley entirely or had a severely limited Barkley at his disposal.

Barkley, who will be two years removed from ACL surgery this season, should be back to full strength. And the offensive line, which has already gotten some reinforcements via free agency, will almost certainly be getting more with one of the Giants’ first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Daboll has been there before with quarterbacks who were doubted. And on Tuesday, he alluded to Josh Allen, repeating what was the belief of some that Allen was too inaccurate to succeed in the NFL.

What becomes of Jones with the Giants remains to be seen. But if you wrap in all of the above, it’s clear this is a make-or-break season for Jones, whose fifth-year option was not picked up.