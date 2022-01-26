Brian Daboll reportedly favorite for Dolphins job

Brian Daboll Bills polo close shot

In the wake of Joe Judge’s firing, the Giants are conducting a search for his replacement.

Here’s the latest…

Jan. 26, 7:25 p.m.

While the Giants are almost ready to make a decision on who will be the team’s next head coach, one of their early favorites may also be a favorite for another team.

According to the Daily News’ Pat Leonard, Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy. Of course, that depends on whether the Dolphins offer the job to Daboll and if he accepts it.

Daboll interviewed twice with the Giants in a span of a few days and seemed like an early favorite to take the Giants’ vacancy, especially with new GM Joe Schoen working with him in Buffalo, but if he does head to South Beach, the Giants will still have a number of options.

Bills DC Leslie Frazier is set to have his second interview on Friday while former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will meet with Giants brass on Thursday. The Giants have also interviewed current defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Leonard continued to say that Frazier and Anarumo, both of whom worked with Schoen, would fit in the Giants’ criteria for a potential hire. However, he said the “info points to” Quinn and Flores being favorites for the Giants job if Daboll goes to Miami.



Jan. 26, 4:58 p.m.

As soon as the Giants finish up their second interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Jan. 28, it sounds like they’ll be ready to make up their minds.

Though he wouldn’t guarantee it, Giants co-owner John Mara indicated that will be the last of the interviews in the Giants’ latest search for a new head coach. Frazier will be the fifth of the six candidates to be interviewed in person and the second – along with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll – to get a second interview.

That’s why new GM Joe Schoen indicated a new head coach could be hired by Saturday morning and Mara added he wanted one in place “by the beginning of next week.”

“I would say we’re concentrating on the ones we have right now,” Mara said. “I’m not going to rule out somebody possibly entering into the mix. But right now I think we’re pretty comfortable with the group that we have.”

Along with Frazier and Daboll, the Giants have also interviewed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in person and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo virtually. Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was interviewing on Jan. 26 and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores is scheduled to interview on Jan. 27.

Jan. 26, 12:42 p.m.

Giants co-owner John Mara didn’t give a specific date for when a new head coach will be named for his franchise, but GM Joe Schoen did mention Saturday morning could be a time for the new hire.

The Giants said they want to get the hire right instead of quickly scooping someone to fill the vacancy. New York is in the midst of first and second interviews with multiple candidates.

Jan. 25, 10:20 p.m.

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will interview with the Giants for the second time on Jan. 28, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

A source close to GM Joe Schoen tells SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano that the Giants may prefer an experienced head coach, saying “don’t completely rule out (Leslie) Frazier,” who first interviewed with the Giants on Jan. 22.

Frazier was the Minnesota Vikings’ interim head coach in 2010 and had the full-time title from 2011-13.

Jan. 25, 5:58 p.m.

The Giants and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll have completed a second interview for the vacant head coaching job on Tuesday, the team announced.

Daboll, who is the early favorite for the position according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano’s sources, is the first candidate to have received a second interview.

So far, six candidates have either already interviewed or will interview in the coming days — Daboll, Leslie Frazier, Brian Flores, Patrick Graham, Dan Quinn, and Lou Anarumo.

Jan. 25, 8:26 a.m.

The Giants have dates set for interviews with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and current defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, reports SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

Graham will interview on Wednesday, while Flores’ interview will take place on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, viewed as the favorite for the job, will have his second interview on Tuesday.

In addition to the first-round interview the Giants completed with Daboll, New York has also conducted interviews with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Jan. 24, 5.00 p.m.

The Giants announced Monday that they have completed an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head-coaching vacancy.

“Quinn, 51, spent the day at the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center and met with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara and Joe Schoen, who was hired last week as the Giants’ new general manager,” wrote Michael Eisen of Giants.com.

Quinn is the fourth candidate who has interviewed for the Giants job. Bills coordinators Brian Daboll (offense) and Leslie Frazier (defense), and Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have all completed interviews with Giants brass.

Daboll is set to have a second interview on Tuesday.

Jan. 24, 10:12 a.m.

The Giants will have a second interview with Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll on Tuesday, SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported.

Daboll interviewed last week and is fresh off a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round on Sunday. Daboll’s offense was electric and very impressive despite the result.

This is the first known second interview thus far. GM Joe Schoen obviously has a strong connection with Daboll, as he worked with him in Buffalo these past couple of years.

Jan. 23, 7:26 p.m.

The Giants announced Sunday afternoon that they completed an interview with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for their head-coaching vacancy.

“Anarumo, 55, spoke this afternoon via video conferencing with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and Joe Schoen, who was hired last week as the Giants’ new general manager,” wrote Giants.com’s Michael Eisen.

Anarumo is the third candidate to interview for the job after Buffalo Bills coordinators Brian Daboll (offensive) and Leslie Frazier (defensive) did so. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is up next, set to interview Monday.

Jan. 23, 12:15 p.m.

Following an impressive performance on Saturday, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is reportedly interviewing with the Giants on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Bengals upset the Tennessee Titans, 19-16, on Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Anarumo is a former Giants assistant and a New York native. He also worked with new Giants general manager Joe Schoen with the Miami Dolphins.

This latest news brings the number of potential coaches interviewed to three with Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier already speaking with Giants brass.

Cowboys defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, is set to interview for the position on Monday. Patrick Graham and Brian Flores are also reported candidates who have yet to interview for the Giants.

Jan. 22, 8:20 p.m.

The Giants have two head coaching interviews in the books, and now have another set for Monday.

After interviewing Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier over the weekend, the Giants will interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The Giants requested to interview Quinn before GM Joe Schoen was officially hired, as Quinn is one of the hottest names in this year’s coaching cycle.

Quinn joins Patrick Graham and Brian Flores as reported candidates who have not yet formally interviewed with the team.

Jan. 22, 10:00 a.m.

The Giants are expected to interview defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, adding to the list of candidates, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Graham was hired as DC on Jan. 17, 2020, after a season as the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator. He was reunited with Joe Judge whom he worked with on the New England Patriots staff.

There is a possibility that he could still stick around as DC even if he does not get hired as the head coach.

On Saturday morning, the Giants announced that they have completed an interview with Buffalo Bills DC Leslie Frazier. Similar to Brian Daboll‘s interview on Friday, Frazier spoke with new GM Joe Schoen and co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch via videoconference.

Jan. 21, 7:48 p.m.

The Giants completed their first head coaching interview with Bills OC Brian Daboll on Friday night, the team announced.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reports that another Bills coach, DC Leslie Frazier, will interview on Saturday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

New GM Joe Schoen is still in Orchard Park, and will have interviewed them both before Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game. All head coaching interviews with coaches still in the playoffs must be completed before this round of the playoffs or would need to wait until after the team’s playoff run ends.

Daboll and Frazier join Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as the first group of known candidates.

Jan. 20, 11:07 a.m.

The Giants don’t need to request anyone’s permission to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. But he still knows they’re going to want to talk to him, too.

The 42-year-old Flores “has been made aware of (the Giants’) interest in him,” according to an NFL source, and he expects to be offered an interview for their head coaching job once a new GM is hired.

Another source said Flores is on the shortlist of all three of the Giants’ known finalists for their GM job, and that co-owner John Mara was interested in Flores even before this process began.

One of the GM finalists – Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen – has already reached out to Flores directly, according to the New York Post. An NFL source said that Flores, a former New England Patriots assistant, is also close to another finalist, San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters. And while he does know Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, the source said, it’s not clear how close they are.

Flores has already interviewed for the head coaching jobs with the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears. A source close to Flores said he’s interested in the Giants job, but won’t necessarily wait for them if an offer comes from somebody else first.

Jan. 19, 5:12 p.m.

The Giants have put in their first request for a head coaching interview, as Big Blue has asked permission to speak with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms.

Per Vacchiano, the Giants saw the interest Quinn was generating from other teams and wanted to make sure to “get in the game.” It’s also logical to think that Quinn must be on the shortlist of all the GM candidates that have interviewed with the team.

Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, led a Cowboys defense that ranked first in the NFL with 34 total takeaways this season.

The 51-year-old Morristown, N.J. native is one of the hottest names in this year’s coaching carousel, as he’s already interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, and has been requested to interview with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, while declining to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars.