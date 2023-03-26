Brian Daboll expects Daniel Jones to “grow into the quarterback we think he can be”

The Giants have made their investment in quarterback Daniel Jones with a four-year, $160 million contract, and they expect him to progress as a quarterback during those four years.

Giants coach Brian Daboll says Jones should benefit from continuing to play in the same offense for years to come.

“It’s his second year in the system,” Daboll told NFL Network. “I don’t think he’s had continuity since he’s been there. We all can do a better job. I think that he really adapted to the things that we were asking him to do. We tried to implement a lot of the things that he likes to do. That’s just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces. More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be.”

A year ago, a $160 million contract for Jones would have been a pipe dream, but the arrival of Daboll coincided with a major improvement in Jones’ play. Now Daboll wants to see that improvement continue.

