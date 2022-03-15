Brian Cox Says Johnny Depp “Overrated” Charge Was Just “An Easy Joke” – The Hamden Journal

Succession‘s Brian Cox regrets calling Johnny Depp “overrated” in his recent memoir, the actor told Jimmy Kimmel last night, saying he went for an “easy joke” that came off sounding harsh.

“You know what it’s like,” Cox said on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live when asked about the Depp comments in his book Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. “You go for the easy joke, and I went for the easy joke.” Cox then said, “I sort of regretted it, because I’m not like that normally. I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip.”

Asked whether he’d heard from Depp since the book’s publication last year, Cox said, “I’ve heard a lot from his, they call it a fan club, but I think it’s some kind of CIA agency that works on his behalf.”

The HBO Succession star also noted that he’s written an addendum to the book for future paperback editions.

In his candid book, Cox said Depp was “so overblown, so overrated”), and called Ed Norton “a pain in the arse.” In a The Hamden Journal interview in January, Cox explained his comments by noting, “Well, I just thought I had to be honest about who people are, and it’s only my opinion….And, I’ve had a lot of flak about disrespecting some and all that, and people clearly haven’t read the book and they think I’m having a go at Johnny Depp. Well, I’m not having a go at Johnny Depp. I don’t disrespect Johnny Depp. I think Johnny Depp has done some incredible work, but he’s … you know, I have my reservations.”

Another highlight of the Kimmel appearance: Cox, in a video sketch, performs a scene from another HBO hit, Euphoria, professing his undying love for Nate Jacobs, the moody heartthrob played by Jacob Elordi.

Check out his appearance with Kimmel above. The Depp comments come around the 3:55 mark, and the Euphoria parody arrives at the 8:00 point.