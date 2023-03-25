Brian Cox Dishes On His Las Vegas Wedding Involving ‘Braveheart’ Theme And No Elvis

Brian Cox had no qualms about a Las Vegas wedding — but refused to let Elvis officiate.

The “Succession” star recounted his 2002 nuptials on Friday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that the details of that day have been “stuck in my brain” ever since.

“My lovely wife and I decided to get married,” said Cox. “We’d actually been apart for a while, she’d been traveling, and then we sat down, and we said, ‘Where do we go from here? Do we finish, or do we go on?’ And we thought, ‘Well, let’s go on. Let’s get married.’”

The 76-year-old and his wife, fellow actor Nicole Ansari-Cox, decided to hold that spontaneous ceremony at the renowned White Chapel. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez also graced the Vegas institution with their own wedding.

“It was great,” Cox said of the ceremony. “It was a lovely lady who took the service. And her mother played the piano. She played us going down the aisle. And I don’t think she realized it, but she knew I was Scottish — so she played the theme from ‘Braveheart.’”

Cox portrayed Argyle Wallace in “Braveheart,” which chronicled his nephew William Wallace’s revolutionary fight against the English during the First War of Scottish Independence. Mel Gibson, who starred as William, won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars.

While the film’s indelible score by James Horner sets quite the romantic stage, it notably consists of various flute and bagpipe orchestrations. Cox was presumably satisfied with a simple piano rendition at his wedding — and was mostly concerned about the officiant.

When Rippa inquired whether fans have asked him about the Las Vegas ceremony — and if Cox requested an Elvis Presley impersonator do the honors — the “Succession” actor channeled his inner Logan Roy and seemingly almost let out an expletive on daytime television.

“That was a discussion,” said Cox regarding who would officiate. “Nicole, I think, was reasonably keen on the idea of Elvis. I said, ‘No something way.’”

Story continues

The fourth and final season of “Succession” premieres Sunday on HBO.

Related…