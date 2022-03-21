Brian Cashman explains the Yankees’ curious offseason

TAMPA — While the Yankees have taken criticism for sitting out the Carlos Correa and Trevor Story sweepstakes, GM Brian Cashman was ready to move on. He said Monday he had spoken to the agents for both players, but there was no fit there and they moved on to bring in Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

“We evaluated, we stayed in touch, evaluated all the market availability for trades and free agencies and then placed our bets when we were able to attack what was available to us,” Cashman said Monday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. “When that went down, it closed doors on other things. And you only have a certain amount of money to spend, and … once you (fill) those needs, you keep moving.”

The Yankees are high on Kiner-Falefa, who was a Gold Glove third baseman with the Rangers.

“We think he’s got a chance to be a good player for us. He’s gonna get that chance to be the ‘everyday guy,’ and run with it,” Cashman said. “So I know he doesn’t lack confidence, got good athleticism. So we’re hopeful obviously, he and everybody else that we have is going to do what we hope they can and see where it takes us. We feel like we’re gonna be a good team and we’re running out the highest payroll we’re gonna have in our history.”

The Yankees’ payroll is estimated at $258 million by Fangraphs, only behind the Dodgers and Mets.

NO CALL TO ARMS

Jameson Taillon is ready to go. The right-hander who had offseason surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right ankle is ahead of schedule in his rehab. After watching Luis Severino, who has also been limited by injuries, throw Sunday, he thinks the Yankees’ pitching staff is good to go — even if they don’t make one of the rumored trades.

“Watching Sevy throw yesterday made me super happy. He looked super healthy, strong. Nestor (Cortes), I mean, he looks just like how he did at the end of the year last year. So I mean, I think we’ve got a lot of really good arms,” Taillon said after throwing two scoreless innings in a 5-2 win over the Phillies Monday. “I think we’ve got guys that are capable of it and I mean obviously if they think we need reinforcements, like bring it on, but I do think we have some really good talent in the room.”

The Yankees are in the mix to add pitching and have been in contact with the A’s about right-hander Frankie Montas and lefty Sean Manaea. Behind Gerrit Cole they have Taillon and Severino, plus Jordan Montgomery and Cortes. Michael King and young prospects like Luis Gil, Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt are trying to push their way into the mix.

“I’m excited about what we have. I think pitching overall was a strength of ours last year. I thought our starters gave us a lot. I thought our bullpen, especially with the few guys emerging back there, that we became very reliable in high leverage situations,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So I feel like our staff as a whole — again, we’re in the middle part of March so I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, and we got a long way to go — but I do feel like we have the makings of a really good staff both starting and relief corps.

“But we gotta get there.”

RORTVEDT RECOVERING

The Yankees were aware that catcher Ben Rortvedt was dealing with a strained oblique when they made the deal to acquire him from the Twins along with Josh Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa.

“He had it coming in. We were aware that he had a very light oblique strain that was resolving and what was still resolving,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said. “He didn’t reinjure it in camp, but he did have it coming in.”

Cashman said it is possible Rortvedt will start the season on the injured list. He added that at this point they would go internally for a backup catcher after Kyle Higashioka. Rob Brantley, David Freitas and Max McDowell are in camp with the Yankees now, but none are on the 40-man roster.