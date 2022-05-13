Brian Cashman continues war of words with Astros owner Jim Crane regarding 2017 sign-stealing scheme

Yankees GM Brian Cashman outside GM Meetings

A month ago, Brian Cashman was still bitter about the 2017 Houston Astros’ infamous sign-stealing scheme that arguably robbed the Yankees of a World Series appearance.

Cashman said the Yankees only lost the ALCS that year because of “something that was so illegal horrific,” and added he was “offended” when people said the Yanks haven’t been to a World Series since 2009, insinuating he believed he was robbed.

Astros owner Jim Crane fired back at Cashman earlier this week, calling his comments “strange.” Crane also said Cashman should “keep [his] mouth shut” because “[they] were [stealing signs] too.”

Of course, as the letter revealed, whatever the Yankees did did not come close to what the Astros did in 2017, and possibly beyond. The punishments said so, as well — the Yankees were fined $100,000, while the Astros were fined $5 million and lost draft picks.

That’s why Cashman scoffed at Crane’s words on Thursday.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to dance to the tune he’s singing,” Cashman said before Thursday’s game in Chicago against the White Sox. “I’d say it’s called deflection, him trying to equate probably an equivalent of a parking ticket to a maybe 162 felonies. I don’t think anybody’s going to buy into that stuff …

“There’s no equivalent to any of it. So, as I said, it’s a deflection. No one’s buying it. No one’s singing to that dance tune. It is what it is. But I applaud him for trying.”

The Astros, of course, beat the Yankees in seven games that season, and went on to win the World Series. They also beat the Yanks two years later.