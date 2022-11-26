Brian Buschini to return to Nebraska for another season

After completing his sophomore season at Nebraska, starting punter Brian Buschini announced on social media Saturday that would he would return to Lincoln for another season.

Buschini transferred to Nebraska after spending three seasons at Montana where he was honored as the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year after his redshirt freshman season. He was also named a first-team All-American that same season.

Buschini started all 12 games for the Huskers during 2022, averaging 44.5 yards per punt on 62 attempts despite battling through a midseason injury. The Montana native brought stability to a special teams room that was erratic during the tenure of former head coach Scott Frost.

Buschini will have two more seasons of eligibility as he teams up with new head coach Matt Rhule in rebuilding Nebraska.