Brian Austin Green Says Welcoming Baby Zane with Sharna Burgess Has Been an ‘Amazing Experience’

Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty

Brian Austin Green is opening up about welcoming a baby boy with her girlfriend Sharna Burgess last month.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, said on Thursday’s episode of Daily Pop that the professional dancer was initially “worried” about becoming a parent but has “snapped right into” motherhood after giving birth to son Zane Walker Green on June 28.

“She’s been an amazing stepmom to the three younger ones that I have, but she was worried,” he said. “She was like, ‘I don’t know if when I have my own baby, if I’ll be able to do all the things that you’re supposed to do.'”

Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Prior to Zane’s arrival, Burgess was already a stepmother to Green’s children. He shares kids Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

“Zane’s amazing, Sharna’s amazing,” he said of his growing family. “It’s been an amazing experience, it really has.”

Earlier this week, Burgess revealed she is on the mend after delivering Zane via C-section.

The Dancing with the Stars veteran shared a video of her body one week postpartum on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and gave fans a glimpse into her postpartum life.

In the clip, Burgess wore a black sports bra and a matching black pair of biker shorts as she posed at different angles in front of the tall mirror as she rubs her belly she exhales and says “it’s intense.”

“Recovery is slow, but steady,” Burgess captioned the video.

Sharna Burgess Says ‘Recovery Is Slow But Steady’ as She Opens Up About Having a C-Section

Sharna Burgess/instagram

The television personality added that she is currently in “newborn bliss” in a follow-up video.

“He is the most delicious smush and if I talk about him too much, then I’ll cry because I love him so much,” she said of Zane.

Burgess and Green, 48, announced the baby’s arrival on social media two days after he was born with an adorable picture of the baby’s hand holding on to Green’s index finger.

“Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12. My heart is now forever outside of my body,” Burgess captioned the sentimental snap.

On Monday, Burgess shared a photo of her and baby Zane laying on her chest from a “food coma” in their first official photo together.

“I don’t yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever,” she captioned the adorable moment in part.

She continued, “I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process. I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mother’s love being unlike any other.”

“You know, that whole ‘you’ll understand when you have kids’ thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond. Heaven is a place on Earth, and I found it.”