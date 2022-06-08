Brian Austin Green Says His Kids Are ‘Super Excited’ for His and Sharna Burgess’ Baby on the Way

Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower

Brian Austin Green’s kids can’t wait to meet their baby brother!

The actor, who is expecting a son next month with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, their first baby together, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that his kids are “super excited” to welcome a new addition to the family.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.

“They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They’re counting down the days!” Green says of his kids. “[The baby] is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he’ll be surrounded by a lot of love. It’s exciting.”

Green, 48, shares that he’s most excited for Burgess, 36, to experience everything that comes with parenthood for the first time.

“Just watching Sharna with the kids now and knowing her the way that I do, she is going to be an amazing mother,” he says. “She’s unbelievable with my kids now. So I can’t wait for that experience.”

“It’s a dream,” adds Burgess. “I can’t wait to smell [the baby] and feel his skin for the first time and see Bri hold him the first time. All of these firsts that I’ve never experienced. My heart genuinely can’t wait to meet him.”

Continues the Dancing with the Stars pro, “This is the easiest thing I’ve ever done is be with Bri and be in this family with his kids. We may have only had a few years together but it feels like so much more than that. It’s been pretty easy for us to take on what the universe has given us.”

Burgess and Green announced they are expecting their first baby together in February after the couple was photographed in Hawaii.

The actor also shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, featuring a picture of Green and his kids, minus Kassius, touching her baby bump.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙,” she wrote. “Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️”

