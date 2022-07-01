Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome Baby Boy –– See His First Cute Pic!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfcsCTwPHC2/?hl=en hed: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome Baby Boy

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are celebrating the birth of their son!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 48, and his professional dancer girlfriend welcomed their first baby together, Zane Walker Green. Baby Zane was born on Tuesday, June 28 at 12:12, Green announced on Instagram.

He shared a sweet black and white photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket and holding on to his index finger.

“Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️,” he captioned the sentimental snap.

Burgess shared the same photo and caption on her Instagram, but the new mom added to the caption saying, “My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green

Green is dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

Earlier this month, the actor told PEOPLE that his kids are “super excited” to welcome a new addition to the family.

“They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They’re counting down the days!” Green shared.

“[The baby] is definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he’ll be surrounded by a lot of love. It’s exciting.”

Burgess shared with PEOPLE that she admires Green as a father and can’t wait to see how he bonds with their son.

“This is the easiest thing I’ve ever done is be with Bri and be in this family with his kids,” she told PEOPLE.

“We may have only had a few years together but it feels like so much more than that. It’s been pretty easy for us to take on what the universe has given us.”