Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess expecting 1st child together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, here in 2021, are expecting their first child together. (Photo: Getty Images)

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting a baby!

It’s the fifth child for Green and first for the Dancing With the Stars pro. The actor shares three boys with ex-wife, Megan Fox: Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9. He’s also father to 19-year-old son Kassius with Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.

Green, 48, and Burgess, 36, shared the news by having a maternity photo shoot on the beach in Hawaii. People obtained an image of the actor cradling his girlfriend’s belly. They’ve been together a little over a year.

“We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together,” Burgess told People about how they got together during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome.”

Green, who competed on DWTS after they started dating, said meeting Burgess “was something I’d never experienced before in my life.”

“On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before,” he shared. “I wasn’t sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass.”

Burgess told Us Weekly it would have been a relationship “deal breaker” if Green didn’t want more kids.

“I was really grateful that he was open to that. He even brought it up. He said with the right person then yes. … And I do want marriage and babies, what a fairy tale. So I needed to know,” she said last year, noting they were not in a “rush.”

The stars celebrated their one year anniversary in October.

