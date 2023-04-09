Brewers vs. Cardinals at American Family Field, lineup and game updates

With Freddy Peralta on the mound, the Brewers look to take two of three games in the series with the St. Louis Cardinals today. Get live updates from American Family Field.

Here is today’s Brewers lineup:

LF Christian Yelich

DH Jesse Winker

SS Willy Adames

1B Rowdy Tellez

C William Contreras

CF Garrett Mitchell

3B Brian Anderson

2B Brice Turang

RF Joey Wiemer

SP Freddy Peralta

