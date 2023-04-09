Brewers vs. Cardinals at American Family Field, lineup and game updates

With Freddy Peralta on the mound, the Brewers look to take two of three games in the series with the St. Louis Cardinals today. Get live updates from American Family Field.
Here is today’s Brewers lineup:
LF Christian Yelich
DH Jesse Winker
SS Willy Adames
1B Rowdy Tellez
C William Contreras
CF Garrett Mitchell
3B Brian Anderson
2B Brice Turang
RF Joey Wiemer
SP Freddy Peralta
