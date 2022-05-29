Brewers to recall pitching prospect Ethan Small from Class AAA Nashville to start Monday at Wrigley Field vs. Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers non-roster invitee Ethan Small pitches during a spring training game against the Cleveland Indians on March 4.

ST. LOUIS – The future of the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting rotation will be on display at Wrigley Field on Monday as Ethan Small is set to be called up from Class AAA Nashville.

Manager Craig Counsell announced after his team’s 8-0 shutout of the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday that Small will start Game 1 and Aaron Ashby Game 2 of their Memorial Day doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.

“He’s performed. He just keeps getting people out so he’s earned this,” Counsell said. “You love when a guy gets an opportunity that he’s earned, and Ethan certainly has.”

The Brewers’ first-round pick in 2019 and top pitching prospect according to the Journal Sentinel, Small last started for the Sounds on May 24.

The left-hander is in the midst of a tremendous season, sporting a 3-1 record, 1.88 earned-run average and WHIP of 1.12 in eight starts. He’s also struck out 49 in 38⅓ innings.

His career numbers – 1.78 ERA, WHIP of 1.13 and 177 strikeouts in 136⅔ innings over 33 starts – are just as impressive.

Small, 25, has been a popular topic of discussion this season, but until this point as a potential callup to bolster Milwaukee’s bullpen.

Brewers brass has repeatedly stated the plan was to keep Small as a starter.

Now with a need created by Freddy Peralta’s shoulder injury, Small is poised to receive a big opportunity.

The Brewers will likely make Small’s recall official Monday morning.

The book on Small

Small is a 25-year-old, 6-foot-4, 215-pound left-hander.

He attended high school in Lexington, Tennessee.

Small was the Brewers’ first-round draft pick in 2019 (28th overall) out of Mississippi State, also the alma mater of fellow Milwaukee starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff. He went 10-2 with a 1.93 ERA his junior season leading up to the draft and finished his career third in Mississippi State history in strikeouts.

Small was named a unanimous first team all-American and earned Division I National Pitcher of the Year honors from the College Baseball Foundation and American Baseball Coaches Association in 2019.

Small’s minor-league career

After being drafted, Small appeared in seven games between rookie ball and Class A Wisconsin in 2019.

He pitched only at the alternate training site in Appleton as the minor-league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, Small split time between Class AA Biloxi and AAA Nashville. The lefty had a 1.98 ERA in 18 starts total and appeared in the Futures Game as Milwaukee’s representative but overall struggled with command, walking 42 in 77⅓ innings.

Small did improve on his strike-throwing during a stint in the Dominican Winter League.

In 2022, Small has a 1.88 ERA at Nashville in eight starts.

Scouting report

Small features a fastball that sits between 91-94 mph and generated a lot of in-zone swinging strikes with it in the minors despite not possessing overwhelming velocity. Command of the pitch is critical for Small’s big-league success.

He comes at hitters from a bit of an unconventional angle and the deception created from that allows his fastball to play up.

Small’s best pitch is considered to be his changeup, which features consistent arm-side run.

Small also has worked extensively on his slider in 2022, the Brewers say. His breaking stuff has not graded out quite as well by scouts but a third pitch is critical to his ability to be a big-league starter.

Prospect rankings

Small entered the year ranked as the No. 4 Brewers prospect overall and top pitching prospect by the Journal Sentinel.

Fangraphs rated him No. 6 overall; MLB Pipeline No. 7; Baseball America No. 9.

