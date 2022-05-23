Brewers suffer a pair of losses Sunday, as starter Freddy Peralta is injured in a setback to the Nationals

It was a very ugly Sunday for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was lifted from the game in the fourth inning with an injury, and the Washington Nationals poured it on from there as the Brewers suffered an 8-2 defeat in front of a near-sellout crowd at American Family Field.

Milwaukee was trailing, 3-0, when Peralta was met on the mound by manager Craig Counsell and head athletic trainer Scott Barringer.

The right-hander had just surrendered three consecutive hits, and was seen on the TV broadcast grabbing the back of his right shoulder. He exited soon thereafter, having thrown 59 pitches.

He’ll be placed on the injured list as a result.

“He had some back-of-the-shoulder, lat tightness,” said Counsell. “We’re going to get an MRI tomorrow. We’ll keep him here in Milwaukee and we should know more tomorrow.”

Brent Suter replaced Peralta and he was greeted by a pair of run-scoring bunts.

Three more singles gave Washington eight consecutive hits and an 8-0 lead before Suter finally recorded the first out – and that one was the result of some poor baserunning by Nelson Cruz.

The six runs allowed in the inning were a season high for the Brewers. The pitching staff also surrendered a season-high-tying 14 hits in the loss.

Peralta’s final line was unbecoming: three innings pitched, six hits, five runs (all earned) and a walk with two strikeouts.

Box score: Nationals 8, Brewers 2

More: One year later, the Brewers got all they wanted out of the Willy Adames trade. So did the Rays.

He came into the day having made three consecutive solid starts, including a two-hit, zero-walk, 10-strikeout shutout over seven innings his last time out against the Atlanta Braves.

“I was feeling it a little bit earlier, but that inning it got worse,” said Peralta, who fell to 3-2. “That’s why I made the decision to let them know and why I came out of the game.”

Tyrone Taylor got Milwaukee onto the scoreboard with a solo home run in the fifth, and Andrew McCutchen drove in another run on a fielder’s choice.

Story continues

But the wind had clearly been taken out of the Brewers’ collective sails and they didn’t threaten again.

Milwaukee (26-15) finished its homestand with a 4-2 record and begins a three-city, 11-game road trip Monday night at San Diego.

Defense was the difference in the early going with the Brewers doing Peralta no favors while the Nationals picked up their starter, Aaron Sanchez.

Mike Brosseau, making his first start at shortstop, committed a throwing error three batters into the game and nearly committed another one batter later but Peralta was still able to post a scoreless first.

Peralta recorded the first two outs in the second only to see Maikel Franco reach on a ground-ball single. The play should have easily gotten Peralta out of the inning, but Brosseau’s indecisiveness with Kolten Wong shifted led to neither player stopping the ball.

Then Lane Thomas sent a slicing liner to right that Hunter Renfroe misread. The ball sailed clean over his head and to the wall, leaving Thomas with an RBI double.

A bobble by Rowdy Tellez cost a potential double play and leading to a two-out RBI single by Cruz in the second inning.

Sanchez, meanwhile, recorded nine outs via ground ball in his first four innings, including inning-ending, double-play grounders in the second and third and then a third to erase a leadoff single by McCutchen in the fourth.

“We didn’t play a good baseball game,” is how Counsell summed it up. “We gave them extra outs the first three innings. The big inning, they just put the ball in play a ton. They made a couple of good bunts. I don’t think it was necessarily defensive. I thought those bunts were two very high-quality bunts. I’m not sure there was a defensive play on those particular plays.

“And then they found some holes.”

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Brewers newsletter for updates on the team.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Freddy Peralta injured in Brewers’ 8-2 loss to Nationals