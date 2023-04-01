Brewers rookies go on a Starbucks run across from Wrigley Field

Brewers rookies go on a Starbucks run across from Wrigley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Milwaukee Brewers needed coffee before defeating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday. And conveniently, Wrigleyville has a Starbucks across the street.

Unfortunately for three Brewers rookies, they were forced to walk in the frigid temperatures across the road to fetch the much-needed caffeine. Check out this hilarious video of three rookies walking to Starbucks in their uniforms.

The rookies comically wheeled in a cart, where they placed a multitude of coffees in cup holders on. They organized them carefully and wheeled the coffee-filled cart back across Addison Street and into the away team clubhouse at Wrigley Field.

That’s one way to take advantage of having rookies on the squad.

