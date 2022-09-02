Brewers open month of September, road trip with shutout loss to Diamondbacks

That September surge?

It’ll have to wait another day.

Brandon Woodruff allowed five two-out runs over 5⅔ innings while his counterpart Merrill Kelly was dominant, as the Milwaukee Brewers opened a new month and a western road swing with a 5-0 shutout at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday night.

Kelly allowed just four singles, didn’t issue a walk and struck out seven in seven innings as the Brewers were shut out for the 11th time on the year and fell three games off the pace in the chase for the third wild-card spot in the National League with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres both off.

The Central Division-leading St. Louis Cardinals, also off, saw their lead over Milwaukee bump up to 6 1/2 games.

Christian Yelich also left the game in the fourth inning with neck discomfort and could be out the next few games, adding to the team’s woes.

“We have to worry about playing games and beating teams,” manager Craig Counsell said on the postgame broadcast. “We didn’t do enough to do that tonight.”

BOX SCORE: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 0

Woodruff entered his 21st start having not registered a decision since July 29, a span of five outings.

It became apparent early that it would be an uphill battle in this one after Arizona scored three quick runs, and all with two outs.

In the first, Ketel Marte doubled and Christian Walker homered to put Woodruff and Milwaukee in an early hole. Then an Alek Thomas double and Geraldo Perdomo single in the second made it 3-0.

In fact, all five of the Diamondbacks’ baserunners in the first three innings reached with two outs before Carson Kelly’s leadoff walk in the fourth snapped that streak.

Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff wipes his brow after giving up a run on two consecutive two-out hits in the second inning against the Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

The right-handed Kelly had won just one of his six previous starts but has nevertheless been one of the best pitchers in the National League since the calendar flipped to July.

He had little trouble controlling the Brewers’ offense, scattering four singles over the first six innings. He allowed only one baserunner – Willy Adames – as far as second base, and that was in the opening frame.

Woodruff had a chance to get through six innings but was unable after surrendering a two-out, two-RBI double to center by Josh Rojas that upped Arizona’s lead to 5-0.

One batter earlier, Keston Hiura made a terrific play at first base on a bunt attempt, shoveling the ball home on the run to cut down a run at the plate.

“I think the first two innings especially (were frustrating),” Counsell said. “Two quick outs, then a base hit and just hung a slider. Same thing in the second inning – not hard contact, but still had two outs and a chance to get out of that inning.

“It was frustrating. The sixth, got off to a good start, made a couple good pitches, Keston made a good play and then just left something up.”

The eight hits and five earned runs were tied for the most allowed by Woodruff (9-4) in a start this season.

Yelich was replaced in left field by Tyrone Taylor in the fourth, not long after he made a running catch on a Corbin Carroll drive to end the third.

“Just irritated his neck on one of the swings in that second at-bat,” Counsell said. “We’re day to day. I think there’s a chance he misses a couple days, but I wouldn’t worry about it past that.”

Milwaukee didn’t manage a baserunner after the fifth inning, with Kelly improving to 12-5 on the season following his seven-inning effort.

“He’s having a great year. He’s been pitching really well,” said Counsell. “I thought the first inning, we got into some good counts with three of the first four guys but couldn’t do anything with that.

“Second inning, he got a little better. Then, he got locked in, and that’s what a good starting pitches does. After that, we were quiet.”

Earlier in the day, the Brewers recalled outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Luis Perdomo as teams expanded their rosters from 26 to 28 players.

Both players saw action, with Ruiz popping out in his lone plate appearance and Perdomo pitching the final two innings.

