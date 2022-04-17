Brewers offense sets its season high for runs scored in an Easter Sunday win over St. Louis

A day after its slumbering offense only had two plate appearances with a runner in scoring position all game, the Milwaukee Brewers peppered the American Family Field diamond with baserunners early and often Sunday.

While they couldn’t deliver a swift knockout punch, timely hits by Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor helped the Brewers escape some late-inning scares for a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich congratulates Andrew McCutchen after scoring on a Tyrone Taylor double during the seventh inning Sunday.

Milwaukee set a season-high for runs in a game, doing most of its damage against Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson.

Hudson walked the first three Brewers batters of the game and each one came around to score as Milwaukee jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Andrew McCutchen hit a sacrifice fly, Tellez lined an RBI double and Christian Yelich later scored thanks to an error.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 6, Cardinals 5

Aaron Ashby, making his first start of the season, pitched four innings and allowed three unearned runs.

Josh Hader picked up his 100th career save, also his fourth of the season and third in a one-run game.

