Brewers lose second straight to Diamondbacks thanks once again to punchless offense

Fighting to remain in the playoff picture, the Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t have picked a worse time for an offensive flameout.

They managed nine hits Friday night, but all were singles as they left 11 runners on base and went 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position while managing to push just a single run across in a 2-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The loss was the second straight against the Diamondbacks for the Brewers, who have thus far scored once on a total of 13 singles in the series and haven’t homered now for three straight games.

More important, Milwaukee dropped to 3½ games out of the race for the third wild-card spot in the National League. And the deficit is now an almost insurmountable 7½ games in the Central Division, with 30 games remaining in the season and the St. Louis Cardinals still rolling.

“Certainly, recently we’ve had to say that too often,” manager Craig Counsell said on the broadcast when asked about the offense’s inability to generate anything sustainable.

“Today was a strange game. We got a bunch of base hits, bunch of singles and didn’t have a ton of guys in scoring position. Nothing played after that, really.

“Nine hits, bunch of walks – kind of a strange offensive night, for sure.”

The storyline coming into the game was Eric Lauer facing Zach Davies, two pitchers who were switched teams back in November of 2019 in a four-player trade between the Brewers and San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee botched a chance at an early run when, with runners on the corners and one out, Keston Hiura was picked off first base by Davies.

The original call on the field was safe but Arizona challenged and Hiura was ruled out. Omar Narváez followed with a fly ball to deep center that would have allowed Jace Peterson to easily tag and score.

Instead, it became the Brewers’ 11th consecutive scoreless inning against the Diamondbacks. And, as it turned out, a mental error that would prove costly as the game wore on.

The scoreless streak stretched to 13 and was on the verge of growing to 14 when Willy Adames – celebrating his 27th birthday – singled with two outs.

That ended the night for Davies at 91 pitches.

But his relief, left-hander Kyle Nelson, entered and walked the first three batters he faced in Rowdy Tellez, Hunter Renfroe and Andrew McCutchen, with the free pass to McCutchen pushing home Milwaukee’s first tally since a four-run seventh Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

Peterson followed by striking out, dropping the Brewers to 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position.

The lead didn’t last long.

Lauer, who’d faced the minimum over the first four innings with four strikeouts, allowed four consecutive hits – two doubles and then two singles – as the Diamondbacks rallied right back to go in front, 2-1.

He got back on track just as quickly and should have finished seven innings for the third time in his last six starts were it not for an error on Kolten Wong on what likely would have been a double-play grounder.

Hustle by Adames in the aftermath got the second out at second. Then with the runner on third and two strikes on Stone Garrett, Arizona challenged a foul-ball call that was overturned and changed to catcher’s interference on Narváez.

Hoby Milner finished off the inning for Lauer, who allowed six hits, two runs and didn’t walk a batter for the first time since May 20. He also struck out five.

“It was a three-batter sequence,” Counsell said of the decisive runs scoring off Lauer. “Eric pitched great. He was just pounding the strike zone. Came out, set a really good pace. He was really sharp from the get-go.”

The Brewers offense generated three hits over the final four innings against what had been a shaky Diamondbacks bullpen coming into the series.

Wong singled with one out in the ninth, but he advanced no further.

“You get 4⅓ (innings) against their bullpen and you hope you put together something, and I guess we did against the first guy,” Counsell said. “But the next four innings we couldn’t get much going. We got some runners on base, but no serious rallies.”

