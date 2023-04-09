Brewers add bullpen depth in trading for left-hander Bennett Sousa

Short on left-handers in their bullpen, the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday swung a trade to acquire another, sending cash and international bonus money to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Bennett Sousa.

Sousa, 28, made his major-league debut last season with the Chicago White Sox, going 3-0 with an 8.41 earned run average and WHIP of 1.72 in 25 appearances. He struck out 12 in 20 ⅓ innings and also registered a save.

Another important factor: Sousa has minor-league options remaining. He’ll report to Class AAA Nashville to begin his tenure with Milwaukee.

“Really interesting guy with some good stuff,” general manager Matt Arnold said. “He’s actually close with (Peter) Strzelecki, I believe. We believe he has some interesting ingredients that we can work with. He has a long history of good performance in the minor leagues and has struck a lot of guys out there.

“We feel like we can hopefully get him in our system and he’s going to have the ability for that to translate to the major-league level.”

Sousa was a 10th-round pick of the White Sox out of the University of Virginia in 2018 and in 133 career minor-league appearances has logged a 2.82 ERA and WHIP of 1.14 while averaging 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Reds acquired Sousa by claiming him off waivers from the White Sox on Feb. 22.

Aaron Ashby moves to the 60-day injured list

To clear space for Sousa on the 40-man roster, the Brewers transferred left-hander Aaron Ashby to the 60-day injured list.

Ashby underwent successful surgery on Friday to clean up his left shoulder, with the hope being he can possibly return to action with the Brewers sometime in September.

“They were just trying to clean up some fraying that would get trapped in there,” Arnold said. “He would throw and it would get stuck a little bit but then when it was out of there he felt fine. But sometimes that stuff would fold into the joint and it wasn’t good for him at all.

“He’s in good spirts and he’s pumped. He wants to get back here and help the team. He’s missing being part of the group here and we’re going to do everything we can to get him back here and ready to go. He’s in a good spot and the reports we got were very positive.”

