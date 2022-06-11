Brett Kavanaugh’s accused would-be assassin Nicholas Roske called police for psychiatric help

The man who stalked and allegedly conspired to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a 911 dispatcher, shortly after arriving outside the judge’s home, that he needs “psychiatric help,” according to newly released audio of the call.

Nicholas Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California expressed his need for medical attention after showing up at Kavanaugh’s Maryland home Wednesday morning with a cache of weapons, according to Fox News.

At the last minute, Roske had second thoughts about the alleged murder mission and called 911.

“Are you thinking of hurting anyone, including yourself?,” the operator reportedly asked.

“Yes,” Roske responded, before telling the operator he had access to weapons and was sober.

When asked if he needed medical attention Roske reportedly responded “I need psychiatric help.”

Federal prosecutors had already revealed that during the call, Roske stated he was “suicidal” and had “traveled from California to Maryland to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice.”

The would-be assassin went on to say that he had moved his suitcase containing a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, tactical gear, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, a screwdriver and duct tape away from himself and was sitting on the curb waiting for cops, according to the full audio exchange.

“I want to be fully compliant, so whatever they want me to do, I’ll do so,” Roske said, according to the outlet.

As the long confessional call continued, the suspect reportedly admitted that he found Kavanaugh’s address by crosschecking an article that featured a photo of his house with other resources.

He also said he had been hospitalized before and answered in the affirmative when the operator asked if he intended to “hurt yourself and him,” the article said.

The operator kept Roske on the phone until the police showed up. He was charged with attempting or threatening to kidnap or murder a federal judge.

Roske later told cops he was angry about leaked documents that showed the high court would overturn Roe v. Wade, and also believed the Republican justice would move to loosen gun laws after the Uvalde, Texas elementary school massacre.

If convicted, Roske faces up to 20 years in federal prison.