Rookie minicamps usually feature some non-rookies trying out for teams and there’s a familiar quarterback going through this weekend’s practices in Minnesota.

Brett Hundley is trying out for the Vikings at their minicamp. He spent time with the Colts during the 2021 season and last appeared in a regular season game with the Cardinals in 2019.

Hundley appeared in three games that year as a reserve and went 5-of-11 for 49 yards. He was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2015 draft and made his only NFL starts for Green Bay during his third season. Hundley started nine of the 11 games he played in 2017 and went 192-of-316 for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Vikings have Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond, and Nate Stanley on the depth chart behind Kirk Cousins.

Brett Hundley trying out for Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk