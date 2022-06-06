Brett Goldstein confirms Ted Lasso season 3 is being written like it’s the last

Brett Goldstein confirms Ted Lasso season 3 being written like it’s the last

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso

The rumors are true: Ted Lasso’s third season may very well be its last. We’ve known for a while that the series was intended as a trilogy from the beginning, but the runaway success of the show opened the door to the possibility of expanding the creators’ original vision.

Apparently, though, the plan didn’t change going into the third season’s writer’s room. Asked by the Sunday Times if the finale was imminent, writer and star Brett Goldstein confirmed: “We are writing it like that. It was planned as three. Spoiler alert—everyone dies.”

Very funny, Roy Kent. But seriously, the show’s creators never wavered much on wrapping up after three seasons, although they all acknowledged that the popularity and critical acclaim was an unforeseen factor. In June 2021, Jason Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly that “the story that’s being told–that three-season arc–is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Writer and co-star Brendan Hunt added, “I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons.”

One person who would be happy to keep the gravy train going is Bill Lawrence, who shared with The Hollywood Reporter in October 2021 that he would “love to the show to keep going but it’s going to only keep going as long as [Jason Sudeikis] feels like it’s a cool thing for him, not only to do creatively and professionally, but personally.”

Acknowledging the three-season plan, he said, “I would say that this story is going to be over next year, regardless—even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on.”

With that in mind, it’s possible for Goldstein to be correct about writing an ending while still leaving the possibility of more Ted Lasso. Still, fans should prepare themselves to say goodbye to AFC Richmond when the curtain closes on the third season.