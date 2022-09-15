Brett Favre scandal, Broncos MNF fail, Dak recovery & more

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

After years of denials, the truth may be finally catching up to former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre. Charles Robinson welcomes former NFL safety Tank Williams onto the podcast, kicking off the conversation with the recent text messages that implicate Favre in a plan to divert federal welfare funds towards building a new volleyball stadium at Southern Miss. Charles explains that this is yet another element in a large mosaic of questionable behavior from Favre, whose career should be looked at in a more skeptical light.

Later in the podcast, the guys talk about coach Nathaniel Hackett’s dubious game management at the end of Monday’s Denver Broncos loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Dallas Cowboys & Pittsburgh Steelers handling the injuries of Dak Prescott & T.J. Watt in wildly different fashions and close out the episode previewing a handful of key Week 2 games.

