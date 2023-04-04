Brett Baty leaves Syracuse Mets game due to right thumb soreness

Feb 25, 2023; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) rounds third base following a home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Mets top prospect Brett Baty left Tuesday afternoon’s game with Triple-A Syracuse due to right thumb soreness.

Trainers came out to look at Baty’s hand after a swing during his at-bat in the bottom of the third. He finished the AB by drawing a walk and ran the bases, but when Syracuse took the field in the top of the fourth he was removed for Jose Peraza.

Baty finished the day 1-for-1 with a walk and a single. He also stole a base and came around to score on a Mark Vientos RBI double.

The Mets say that he will undergo further imaging on Wednesday. That thumb is the same one Baty underwent UCL surgery on late last season.

After a strong spring training showing, Baty has been red hot to start the Triple-A season. The sweet-swinging lefty is hitting a crisp .400 with a 1.305 OPS, two homers, five RBI, and a pair of stolen bases.

He’s also looked relatively smooth over at the hot corner, making a handful of highlight-reel plays.

The Mets and Mets fans are certainly hoping the injury isn’t anything too serious. With Eduardo Escobar‘s early season struggles, Baty could’ve quickly been playing his way into a roster spot.