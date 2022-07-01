Bret Michaels Hospitalized While Touring with Poison in Nashville

Bret Michaels has encountered a medical emergency while on tour.

The Poison frontman, 59, was hospitalized Thursday in Nashville just before the band was set to perform as part of the Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, PEOPLE confirms.

A rep for Michaels did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

His bandmates took to the stage with the announcement, regrettably informing the audience they wouldn’t be able to perform, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Michaels, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 6, previously spoke to PEOPLE on the 10th anniversary of his brain hemorrhage in 2020, which happened to fall on the night he was revealed as the banana on season 3 of The Masked Singer.

“This is the roses and thorns of my life,” he said at the time. “I’m so grateful. I celebrate the anniversary as being on the good side of the dirt and surviving. I don’t ever celebrate the brain hemorrhage.

“But how ironic that it is literally 10 years to the moment when the show airs, it was airing at the exact time that they were operating at night on my brain. Who knew that this would all come full circle on April 22? On my kids’ life, my life, I had no idea that any of this would line up,” Michaels added.

The Rock of Love star had surgery to repair a hole in his heart following a mini-stroke in 2011, a year after suffering his brain hemorrhage.

“It has been rough. But I’m feeling pretty damn good. I’m really blessed to be here,” he told PEOPLE in 2012.

“I thank a higher power that I am alive today,” Michaels added. “It just wasn’t my time to go. I know I’m still here for a reason. So, working with charities and helping others has become really important to me.”