Brentford stuns Manchester City as Toney stars

Brentford caused a huge shock as they beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with Ivan Toney grabbing both goals.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Toney scored in the first half to make it 1-0 but Phil Foden hammered home to make it 1-1 just before the break and it seemed like City would go on to win. But it was Brentford who had the better chances and Toney popped up in the 98th minute to grab a famous victory for the Bees.

With the win Brentford move on to 19 points and sit in the top 10, while Manchester City remain second in the table and league leaders Arsenal could open a five-point lead on them heading into the World Cup break.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, stream link, lineups Tottenham vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, how to watch Liverpool vs Southampton, live! How to watch, score, stream link, lineups

What we learned from Manchester City vs Brentford

Ivan Toney shows his class: It must have been a very tough week for Ivan Toney who was called into the last England squad but not the World Cup squad as Callum Wilson was preferred to him. Toney headed home the opener, grabbed the winner in stoppage time and was denied a hat trick by Kevin de Bruyne’s goal-line clearance. He caused chaos throughout and it took incredible character to play the way he did after the disappointment of this week.

Wobbly Haaland struggles to have impact: The amount of times Erling Haaland fell to the floor or didn’t time his run correctly was quite shocking. He is coming back from an injury which has impacted him over the last few weeks and even if he was fit to play this game, he looked rusty and like Bambi on ice at times. Haaland is one of those players who needs to be firing on all cylinders and totally fit to have an impact on a game and it looked like he had been patched out to be out there against Brentford.

Bees deservedly grab all three points: They defended well in a deep block, were courageous on the counter attack and should have scored more. This Brentford side looked hungry and they played the set-pieces well and snapped into tackles and made it so difficult for City. Given all of their defensive issues so far this season, they sit comfortably in midtable and there certainly hasn’t been a Sophomore slump. If anything, this Brentford is better than the 2021-22 version. What a job Thomas Frank is doing.

Story continues

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Tactical focus

Stars of the show

Ivan Toney: Scored twice, came close on several occasions to getting another and was a constant nuisance.

Phil Foden: Lashed home a beauty and created so many openings for his teammates with silky passes and brilliant runs.

What’s next?

Man City host Liverpool in the League Cup last 16 on the week commencing Dec. 19 and they return to PL action on Dec. 28 at Leeds United. Brentford are next in action on Dec. 26 as they host Tottenham in the first PL game after the break.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Erling Haaland has been bit of an injury doubt after his recent ankle issues but he was fit enough to jump off the bench and score a stoppage time winner against Fulham last time out in the league. Guardiola starts him and if he’s only fit enough for 60 minutes, Julian Alvarez is a wonderful back up option. Aside from that, City want to keep the pressure on Arsenal as a win here would put them a point ahead of the Gunners who head to Wolves later on Saturday. For Brentford it’s all about trying to put in a more balanced display, which has been tough given all of their recent defensive injuries. Getting a point would be huge and would push them a little further away from the relegation zone as the PL table is so tight when you get outside the top 10.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Kevin de Bruyne has been warming up for the World Cup very nicely and has been superb, while Rodri is dominating midfield, Ilkay Gundogan has been class and Julian Alvarez is stepping up admirably whenever Haaland needs a bit of a break. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is back for this game after he missed the draw at Forest last weekend due to suspension, while Bryan Mbuemo is getting back to his best and Ben Mee has been a very good addition in defense.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Kyle Walker is still out through injury but everybody else is fit. Haaland starts despite his recent injury issue, while Kalvin Phillips could get some valuable minutes off the bench as he aims to build up his fitness after a long-term shoulder issue and despite that he was named on the England squad.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Aaron Hickey, Charlie Goode, Thomas Strakosha and Shandon Baptiste all remain out. Ivan Toney returns to the attacking unit after his suspension and that’s a huge boost for the Bees, although Toney just missed out on the England squad so it will be intriguing to see how he responds to that disappointment.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Brentford stuns Manchester City as Toney stars originally appeared on NBCSports.com