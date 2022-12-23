Brent Venables talked about his 5-star quarterback, Jackson Arnold, as a foundational player among the Sooners class.

In his second national signing day meeting with the media Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables spoke with the Oklahoma media about his 2023 class. Included in his comments were Jackson Arnold, Kalib Hicks, Daylan Smothers, Keyon Brown, Jaquaize Pettaway, Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho, Phil Picciotti, Kendel Dolby, Jacobe Johnson, Erik McCarty, Daeh McCullough, Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner, Josh Bates, Cayden Green, Logan Howland, Heath Ozaeta, P.J. Adebawore, Derrick Leblanc, Ashton Sanders, Markus Strong, and Taylor Wein.