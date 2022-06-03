Brent Musberger announces he is out as Raiders’ play-by-play announcer

Longtime play-by-play announcer Brent Musberger announced on Friday that he will no longer be working as the play-by-play voice on the Las Vegas Raiders radio broadcasts.

He announced the news on social media, with a nod to the ongoing discussion regarding fantasy football circulating around professional baseball:

Musberger began his long career with CBS back in 1973, and was with the network until 1990 when he moved over to ABC and ESPN. He announced his retirement in 2017, and moved to Las Vegas to help launch the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSIN), the first multichannel network dedicated to sports gambling.

In 2018, Musberger announced that he was returning to the booth as the radio announcer for the Raiders. His contract was initially for a three-year period, but he continued last season in the role.