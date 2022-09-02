Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in ‘The Whale’: ‘I wanted to disappear’

Brendan Fraser says transforming into a 600-pound man in “The Whale” took a major toll on him.

Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher nearing the end of his life. About a month into filming, the movie’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said that the actor was “all pedal and no gas.”

“I was feeling poorly — it would’ve been a failure,” Fraser said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “Darren said, ‘We’re going to come back and do this tomorrow. You peaked.’ He said, ‘It happens — you peaked.'”

Brendan Fraser transforms into a 600-pound man in “The Whale.” Getty Images

Fraser noted to the outlet that he took on this role to push himself. “I wanted to know what I was capable of,” he said.

Fraser, who has not taken on any major roles in more than a decade, said he wanted to fully immerse himself in Charlie’s character and become “unrecognizable.”

“If there’s no risk, then why bother?” Fraser said. “I want to learn from the people I’m working with at this point in my career. I’ve had such variety, a lot of high highs and low lows, so what I’m keen for, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I’m contributing to the craft and I’m learning from it. This is a prime opportunity. I wanted to disappear into it. My hope was that I would become unrecognizable.”

Brendan Fraser is making his return to Hollywood after being away for several years. He is most notably known for his role in “The Mummy” series. Ken Goff/Getty Images

Aronofsky’s film is adapted from a play by Samuel D. Hunter that focuses on the life of a 600-pound man named Charlie, who is seeking to reunite with his estranged teenage daughter after abandoning his wife and child for a gay lover. Charlie became morbidly obese after developing a compulsive eating disorder to deal with his lover’s death.

Fraser stars alongside “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink, who plays his 17-year-old daughter, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.

The role represents a major comeback for Fraser’s career as it is his first leading role in almost a decade. “The Mummy” star has roles this year in Martin Scorsese’s latest western film “Killers of the Flower Moon” and played the leading antagonist in HBO’s now-canceled “Batgirl” movie as Garfield Lynns — the villain known as Firefly.

Brendan Fraser will have his first leading role in almost a decade in the film “The Whale.” Getty Images

In August of last year, Fraser was visibly moved after learning fans on social media were rooting for his major Hollywood comeback.

TikTok cosplayer @LittleLottieCosplay had a virtual meet-and-greet with the actor that went viral with more than 1 million views, TheWrap.com reported at the time.

In the video, Fraser revealed he was gearing up for his upcoming project, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The crime drama, which is being directed by Martin Scorsese, will also star Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio and is set to debut in 2023.

“I’m going to work with Scorsese and Leo (DiCaprio) and Bob De Niro,” said Fraser. “I think I might be sick, I’m a little anxious,” he shared as he mimed biting on his fingernails nervously.

However, the fan told Fraser that he’s “got this.”

“The internet is so behind you!” she assured him. “We’re so supportive. There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Fraser, visibly choked up by the declaration, took a drink of water as he fought back tears.

“Shucks, ma’am,” said Fraser as he tipped his hat in gratitude.

The outlet noted that Fraser has a growing following on social media. In 2018, he admitted to feeling blacklisted after he accused former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk of sexual assault in 2003.

