Brendan Fraser Set For 2022 TIFF Tribute Award For Performance – The Hamden Journal

Brendan Fraser will be honored with a TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival’s annual gala fundraiser, The TIFF Tribute Awards, which is set for an in-person return at Fairmont Royal York Hotel on Sunday, September 11. The award recognizes Fraser’s work on Darren Aronofsky’s anticipated drama The Whale, which will screen in Toronto after making its world premiere in Venice.

The TIFF Tribute Award recognizing Fraser is one of two acting awards to be handed out at this year’s gala, with the other going to the ensemble of Michael Grandage’s romantic drama, My Policeman. Past recipients in the acting category include Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch in 2021; Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins in 2020; and Meryl Streep and Joaquin Phoenix in 2019.

The Whale tells the story of Charlie (Fraser), a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. The A24 film based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton. Elevation Pictures will serve as its Canadian distributor. “Brendan Fraser gives a performance of staggering depth, power, and nuance in The Whale,” said TIFF CEO, Cameron Bailey “This former Torontonian has been an action star, a screen comic, and a romantic lead. We’re thrilled to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the finest performances of the year.” An award-winning actor with a career spanning more than 30 years, Fraser is known for his portrayal of Rick O’Connell in The Mummy trilogy, and for such films as Journey to the Center of the Earth, Crash, Bedazzled, George of the Jungle, Glory Daze, Airheads, School Ties and Encino Man. Notable TV credits include Doom Patrol, Condor, Trust, The Affair and Scrubs. In addition to The Whale, he will next be seen in Max Barbakow’s Brothers, and Martin Scorsese’s crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple.