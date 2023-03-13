Brendan Fraser on Oscar Win – The Hamden Journal

Brendan Fraser won at the Oscars on Sunday, where he took home the award for Best Actor for his role in The Whale. In the A24 film, Fraser makes a heart-wrenching turn as Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher who lives a secluded life in his humble apartment. Upon learning that his weight is causing major health complications, he yearns to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink) before it’s too late.

This award season has been quite a comeback story for Fraser, who garnered his first Oscar nomination and win after a 30-year career. “This has been a very rewarding [honor] and a lesson in humility and gratitude,” Fraser said during an interview backstage about his win. “I hope that I live up to this.”

Fraser compared Charlie’s representation in queer cinema to encourage other aspiring creatives and individuals to keep going in the face of adversity.

“Charlie is so much more than just a gay man,” Fraser explained. “He’s a father; he’s an educator; he’s a truth seeker … and the fact that he fell hopelessly [and] inconveniently in love with whomever is immaterial. He’s someone who found love, lost it, and found it again. I think that’s something we can all take a page from. With perseverance, if you put one foot in front of the other, like Charlie did; go to the light, believe me, if I can do it, you can do it too; good things will happen.”

