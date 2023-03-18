Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2 More Than 1 Year After Getting Engaged

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin. Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

Surprise! Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin quietly welcomed baby No. 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The duo’s second son, Carson, arrived sometime before last Christmas. He joins older brother Dakota Song Culkin, who was born in April 2021. Dakota’s birth was also kept under wraps until the pair said they were “overjoyed” in a brief statement released at the time.

The couple’s baby news comes more than one year after Us confirmed in January 2022 that the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 34, and the Home Alone star, 42, got engaged. “They are and always have been very in love with each other,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

Culkin and Song were first linked in June 2017. One year into their romance, the Get a Clue actress gushed to Us about her then-boyfriend.

“It’s great!” Song exclusively told Us in September 2018. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

One month prior, Culkin dished on his low-key relationship with the former Disney Channel star and teased their family plans.

“I’m gonna make some babies,” the American Horror Story alum said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in August 2018. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Song gave fans another glimpse into the twosome’s life together in August 2020 while celebrating Culkin’s 40th birthday.

“I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

The duo made good on Culkin’s plan to expand their family in April 2021 when they welcomed Dakota. Their little one was named after the Uncle Buck actor’s late sister, who died in a car accident in 2008.

The following year, a source exclusively told Us that the Love Accidentally actress and the Richie Rich star were already thinking about baby No. 2.

“They want more than one kid for sure. … It can definitely happen soon,” the insider said in March 2022, noting that it wouldn’t be a “surprise” if the pair tried to conceive a second child after their baby boy’s 1st birthday that year.

Song “couldn’t be happier” as a mom, the source explained, adding, “She is really focused on being a mom and giving him her full attention. She has a good support system around her, but she and Macaulay are really hands-on parents.”

While the twosome were adjusting to parenthood, the insider revealed that Song and Culkin’s wedding will happen “in the next year or two.”

The Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior actress and the My Girl actor are “committed to each other and are fully in it for the long haul,” the source added. “They’re very in love with each other and have been from the beginning.”