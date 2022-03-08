Breeda Wool Joins ‘National Treasure’; ‘Tom Swift’ Casts Ward Horton – The Hamden Journal

Breeda Wool (Mass) is set for a key recurring role opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones in National Treasure, Disney Branded Television’s TV series for Disney+ produced by ABC Signature. The project, directed by Mira Nair and executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Lisette Alexis) — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Wool will play Kacey, a sarcastic, kick-ass henchwoman and Billie’s (Zeta-Jones) second-in-command. Wool co-stars in the critically acclaimed film, Mass, directed by Fran Kranz, and also stars in the soon-to-be-released, Ultrasound, from Magnolia Pictures. She previously starred in the Stephen King series, Mr. Mercedes from David E. Kelley. Most recently she wrapped a starring role on the film, Detained, opposite Abbie Cornish. She is repped by Bold Management & Production, Innovative Artists Agency, and attorney Karl Austen.

Ward Horton (The Gilded Age) is set for a major recurring role on the CW’s Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift. The series hails from Nancy Drew co-creators/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, their Fake Empire banner and CBS Studios. Co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson, Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular gay billionaire inventor (Tian Richards), who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Horton will play Congressman Nathan Eskol, a self-assured, charismatic, shrewd powerbroker and longtime friend of the Swift family. He’s a respected and progressive politician with a hidden agenda that will complicate Tom’s life. Horton also can currently be seen heavily recurring on HBO’s The Gilded Age. He’s repped by Industry Entertainment and Innovative Artists.