Breece Hall’s breakout, Jerry Jeudy smash game & Tom Brady cursed by a witch?

Matt Harmon is once again joined by Dalton Del Don, and the two preview every Week 4 game in the NFL from a fantasy football perspective.
Find out why Breece Hall’s stats promise a fantasy breakout (and why it may not happen), why Dalton thinks Jerry Jeudy (and Treylon Burks) are in for huge games this week, and why the theory that Tom Brady is cursed might be gaining popularity.
01:30 Vikings vs. Saints (in London)
11:05 Jaguars at Eagles
16:15 Bills at Ravens
20:40 Chargers at Texans
26:35 Seahawks at Lions
30:45 Browns at Falcons
35:05 Commanders at Cowboys
37:30 Jets at Steelers
43:00 Broncos at Raiders
47:15 Titans at Colts
49:30 Cardinals at Panthers
52:25 Patriots at Packers
54:40 Bears at Giants
57:55 SNF Chiefs at Buccaneers
65:00 MNF Rams at 49ers
