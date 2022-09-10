‘Breaking The Taboo’ Creator Slams Jair Bolsonaro In ‘Breaking Myths’ – The Hamden Journal

Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Grostein Andrade, a social justice and LBGTQ activist in his home nation, has made a documentary Breaking Myths, attacking the policies of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

The film will be released online on September 16, and Andrade hopes to influence the upcoming elections in the south American country, taking place on October 2.

Andrade is based in California, and says he cannot return to Brazil, after receiving death threats and social media bullying for speaking out publicly against the president and his actions on LGBTQ rights, the Amazonian rainforest and other issues. Andrade believes his film might be critical in calling Bolsonaro, whom he calls “the Trump of Brazil”, from being re-elected.

Andrade previously came to global attention with his documentary Breaking the Taboo, a film exploring alternative solutions to the war on drugs, approaching it as a healthcare issue. The doc, which featured interviews with heads of state like Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Fernando Henrique Cardoso, was distributed in 22 countries, and eventually turned into a 20-part Brazilian TV series.

This is not the first time the Brazilian premier has come into conflict with filmmakers. He sarcastically responded in April this year after Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio used social media to urge the South American country’s young people to vote in the forthcoming elections.

The Oscar-winning eco-champion wrote on Twitter:

“Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change. What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet,”

Bolsonaro, who has stirred up international controversy with his policies including cutting environmental protections for the Amazon rainforest, responded with sarcasm:

“Thanks for your support, Leo! It’s really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest.”