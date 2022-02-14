Luis Severino, Clayton Kershaw, Luis Castillo treated art

The Yankees have a ton of work to do when the lockout ends. Their holes at shortstop, first base, and center field are glaring.

But they are also missing something they have lacked for the last couple of seasons: a legitimate No. 2 starter.

They have their ace in Gerrit Cole (yes, he’s an ace. Miss me with the “he can’t pitch without sticky stuff” garbage). But they need someone to give them quality innings on a consistent basis behind him.

The Yankees’ rotation is actually decent – the starters’ 3.91 ERA ranked fifth in the AL last year. But that’s not enough come October, if they even get that far.

The one thing the Yanks do have in their rotation is depth, so let’s take a look at some internal options first…

Why he should be the No. 2 starter:

His upside is the highest of any starter on the Yanks right now. In 2017, he finished in third place in the AL Cy Young award voting, and ninth the following year. Although it was just six innings, he looked awesome out of the bullpen last year, as well, not allowing a run in his 6.0 innings of work (he did allow a run in 1.1 innings of work in the Wild Card game).

Severino wasn’t a highly-touted prospect by accident, and his performances in 2017 and 2018 weren’t flukes. He’s the most talented pitcher the Yankees have not named Cole, and was a proven starter at one point in his career.

Why he shouldn’t be the No. 2 starter:

Including the postseason, Severino has pitched just 27.2 innings since the start of the 2019 season. He has allowed only five earned runs in that span (1.63 ERA), but it’s been a long time since he’s been good over an extended period. It’s fair to be concerned about what will happen to Severino once the summer comes around (see Taijuan Walker last season on the Mets), and if he can ever return to 2017-18 form again.

All we have seen is, quite literally, bits and pieces. Severino told SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino that he is expecting to be a starter, but the one thing the Yankees do have is rotational depth, while fans held their breath constantly in the late innings throughout last year. And after seeing Severino’s performance out of the bullpen last year, how could one not be tempted to leave him there?

Why he should be:

Nasty Nestor had the lowest ERA of any Yankees starter last year (not including the 1.2 shutout innings Wandy Peralta threw as an opener on Aug. 6 in Seattle). He didn’t earn the nickname Nasty Nestor for no reason. Cortes entered the rotation full-time on July 28, and in 12 starts, he allowed 24 earned runs in 65.1 innings (3.31 ERA), and opponents hit .232 off him, while he struck out 9.51 batters per nine innings.

When Cole struggled late in the season (because of a hamstring injury, and not the lack of sticky stuff), there were calls from fans for Cortes, not the $324 million pitcher, to start the Wild Card game. Hindsight is 20/20, so after Cole couldn’t finish the third inning, can you blame them?

Why he shouldn’t be:

We need to see if Cortes can keep this up over a 162-game season. He averaged just a hair over 5.1 innings per outing in his final 12 starts, and you have to imagine that given last year’s success, the Yankees would extend the leash on Cortes a bit if he starts the season in the rotation, but that’d probably be on a game-by-game basis. We simply just don’t know if Cortes is actually a No. 2 starter, or if it was just a nice stretch. If Cortes proves to be a legitimate second starter, that’s awesome. But the Yankees would be taking a risk, although one with a potentially high reward.

Why he should be:

You look at Taillon’s 4.30 ERA last season and laugh at the thought of him being directly behind Cole. But the fears of Severino’s struggles after not pitching for a while were non-existent with Taillon, was actually much better in the second half of the season than the first half. In his first 15 starts, opponents had an .811 OPS off him, and he had a 5.43 ERA. In his final 14, it was 3.25 while opponents slashed .230/.270/.360. Nine of those starts came against teams above .500, and some of those starts were on a torn ankle that has been surgically repaired.

Taillon fixed his mechanics midseason, and it worked. Barring any CBA changes, he is also slated to be a free agent after the 2022 season, so there’s definitely some extra motivation for that contract. We can also expect Taillon to throw some more innings next year, which is a plus.

Why he shouldn’t be:

Taillon has been in the majors since 2016, and his numbers have quite frankly never been quite up to a No. 2 in a full season, outside of his 2018 (3.20 ERA, 3.46 FIP). Taillon was a bit lucky in the second half – we mentioned his 3.25 ERA in his final 14 outings, but his FIP was 4.12 in that stretch. Quite honestly, if Taillon is the No. 2, the Yanks did nothing to improve the rotation. Of course, that could mean they allocated dollars elsewhere (shortstop, first base, center field), but this is still a need.

Jordan Montgomery

Why he should be:

New York needs someone to eat innings (Montgomery was second in innings last year on the team), and it’d be nice to have a lefty up there. Montgomery has always been pretty underrated, too. He’s certainly not awful. Out of his 30 starts last year, he allowed no more than four runs in 27 of them, and the Yankees went 17-10 in those games. That’s a 102-win pace, for what it’s worth.

Why he shouldn’t be:

The reason Montgomery was second in innings on the team was because he made 30 starts, not because he’d go deep into games. He has always had trouble doing the latter – he’s gone more than five innings in just 40 of his 77 starts. As I mentioned with Taillon, Montgomery has never put up No. 2 numbers – nor has he ever served that role. In 2017, he was behind Severino, CC Sabathia, and Masahiro Tanaka (whom the Yankees absolutely should have brought back — and if they had, this article wouldn’t exist).

After missing most of 2018 and 2019, Montgomery struggled in an abbreviated 2020 (although he saved the Yankees’ season for one more day in Game 4 of the ALDS), and was probably a No. 3 or No. 4 last year. And that’s what he is. Montgomery is simply just not the second-best pitcher on the team.

There really are only two guys left on the market that the Yankees should be comfortable with as the second starter. Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Marcus Stroman, Kevin Gausman, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Ray are all gone. So here’s who the Yankees could, and should, explore opportunities with in free agency and trade:

Clayton Kershaw

Why he should be:

It’s Clayton Kershaw. He’s going to the Hall of Fame. I don’t need to write down his resume for you, but I will. Three-time Cy Young award winner. 2014 NL MVP. World Series champion (finally). Active leader in career ERA (2.49) and WHIP (1.004). Top-9 finisher in Cy Young voting nine times. Top-5 seven times. Top-3 six times. Five-time NL ERA leader, and four-time MLB leader. I can keep going but you get it.

There are four active pitchers with more innings than Kershaw. One of them is Max Scherzer, who just signed for the most AAV in MLB history. Another is Justin Verlander, who just signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Houston Astros, even after missing most of the last two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery (the Yankees were in on Verlander, too). So if you think the innings are catching up to Kershaw, there is evidence that points to the fact that if you’re an all-time great, you’ll be okay.

Why he shouldn’t be:

There’s a reason why the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t even give him the qualifying offer, and it wasn’t to shell money out to all of their other impending free agents – they lost Scherzer and Corey Seager, both to historic deals. Kershaw’s 22 starts in 2021 were his lowest total since he made 21 in 2016. The difference is that year, he had a 1.69 ERA. Last year, it was 3.55, the second-worst mark of his career, ahead of only his rookie year in 2008. Maybe the innings are catching up to him?

Spotrac has Kershaw’s market value at just below $32 million, and it’s hard to imagine that he’s looking for anything less than a four-year deal (37-year-old Scherzer got three). Is Kershaw, after arguably his worst MLB season and without a qualifying offer, worth four-plus years for over $30 million per? Well, that’s what he’s going to ask for, so don’t expect the Yanks to get the lefty on a bargain. Have we mentioned they need a shortstop and first baseman, and that Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman are available? Oh, and they’ll likely extend Aaron Judge on a hefty deal, too.

Carlos Rodon

Why he should be:

Rodon threw a no-hitter (was two outs away from a perfect game) in his second start of the 2021 season. You can’t blame anyone for originally thinking that was a fluke. And then there were a million no hitters after that, which fueled that theory. But then Rodon finished in fifth place in the AL Cy Young award voting. Had he thrown for more than 132.2 innings, he might have won.

Rodon’s 2.37 ERA last season was the lowest in baseball among pitchers with 130+ innings. His .189 BAA and .560 OPS-against were both the third-best marks in baseball. He has rightfully earned a lucrative deal.

Why he shouldn’t be:

Before the 2021 season, Rodon owned a 4.14 career ERA. He has never pitched more than 165 innings in a season, and that was way back in 2016. He’s been unable to stay healthy, and we all know that’s the last thing the Yankees need. Rodon didn’t throw more than five innings in any start from July 24 through the end of the season, while missing time in that span. Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray signed for five years and $115 million, and he is pretty similar to Rodon in the fact that they are both lefties and, before figuring it out this season, weren’t all that good.

Rodon just turned 29 two months ago, so he may very well be looking for a similar deal as Ray, who turned 30 in October. On one hand, though, Ray is currently MLB’s all-time leader in K/9, so there was always some untapped potential there. Rodon’s career K/9 before putting up a 12.6 last year was 8.8, so it’s very possible he could be a one-year wonder. It’s high-reward, but still high-risk, given his sample size of being a back-end type of starter.

Luis Castillo

Why he should be:

Castillo is 29 years old and is controllable (and affordable, dollar-wise) through the 2023 season. He has put up decent career numbers in a tough division that has had a different winner in each of the last five seasons. The Cincinnati Reds were one of three teams in the division to finish above .500 last year, so Castillo has tough competition.

Castillo had a rough start to the 2021 campaign. His ERA in his first 10 starts was an astonishing 7.61 (40 earned runs/47.1 innings). In his final 23, though, he was the Castillo we all know, allowing just 43 earned runs in 140.1 innings (2.76 ERA). That includes an eight-run pounding in 3.1 innings of work on Aug. 9. If there were All-Star nods for second-half performers, Castillo easily would have been one. He is, arguably, the best pitcher listed in this piece.

Why he shouldn’t be:

I’ll believe the Reds will trade Castillo when I see it. Granted, we can’t blame them for holding onto him while he is arbitration-eligible The point is Castillo would cost a haul, and the Reds’ asking price could certainly start with Gleyber Torres. We could argue that Torres won’t be traded because he’s still untouchable, or because his value is at an all-time low, but the Reds could also ask for prospects like Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Clarke Schmidt, Michael King, Luis Gil, etc.

The Yankees want to do everything they can to keep those first two, that’s for sure. While Castillo is under team control for two more seasons, the Yanks have a lot of long-term contracts already on the books and want to extend Judge to one of those, so they’ll have to ask themselves if giving up that kind of haul is worth a pitcher they might not bring back in 2024.