Breaking down the top games in the first four weeks of college football

The 2022 season is quickly approaching. In 23 days, Nebraska and Northwestern will face off in Ireland.
Quite a few blue bloods will face off this year. The annual matchups will also be intriguing. Texas and Oklahoma will face off around midseason while the end of the season will feature Michigan-Ohio State and Notre Dame-USC.
You can add a few more blue blood games to that list. In Week 1, Ohio State and Notre Dame face off. In Week 2, Alabama comes to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Week 3 pits former Big Eight rivals Oklahoma and Nebraska against each other.
In conference, Nebraska will travel to the Big House to face Michigan.
With times only set through the first four weeks, here’s a breakdown of some the best games in each time slot to start the season.
Week 0
Morning: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
Afternoon: Wyoming vs. Illinois
Evening: Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii
Week 1
Thursday: Penn State vs. Purdue
Friday: TCU vs. Colorado
Saturday
-
Morning: Rutgers vs. Boston College
-
Afternoon: Oregon vs. Georgia
-
Evening: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Sunday night: Florida State vs. LSU
Monday night: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
Week 2
Morning: Alabama vs. Texas
Afternoon: Tennessee vs Pittsburgh
Evening: Arizona State-Oklahoma State
Week 3
Morning: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska
Afternoon: Penn State vs. Auburn
Evening: Miami vs Texas A&M
1
1
