Breaking down the handful of teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff

Reuters

Netflix predicts return to customer growth, shares jump

Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it lost 970,000 subscribers from April through June, averting the worst-case scenario projected by the company, and predicted it would return to customer growth during the third quarter. Netflix shares, which have fallen roughly 67% this year on concerns about future growth, rose 7% in after hours trade following the results. The world’s largest streaming service also said it plans to launch an ad-supported option next year, and it warned that the strong dollar was also hitting revenue booked from subscribers abroad.