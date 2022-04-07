Breaking down Ivanka Trump’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee

Associated Press

Ivanka Trump testifies before House Jan. 6 panel

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter and one of those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is testifying before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, said Tuesday afternoon that she had been answering investigators’ questions on a video teleconference since the morning and was not “chatty” but had been helpful to the probe. “She came in on her own” and did not have to be subpoenaed, Thompson said.