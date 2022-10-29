Breaking down Huskers loss to Illinois

Breaking down Huskers loss to Illinois

by
Rapid Recap: Breaking down Huskers loss to Illinois

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-10-29 19:18:13 -0500’) }}
football
Edit


Zack Carpenter

InsideNebraska

Publisher

Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He has covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

LINCOLN – The Husker offense couldn’t muster up enough production, and Casey Thompson didn’t play the entire second half as Nebraska fell to Illinois, 26-9, on Saturday.

There is plenty to analyze from the Huskers’ latest defeat, and Inside Nebraska’s Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik break it down on the latest edition of Rapid Recap.

Watch the video below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Listen in audio form on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.