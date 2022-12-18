Breaking down Huskers latest commits Jaylen Lloyd and Rahmir Stewart

Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Jaylen Lloyd and Rahmir Stewart, two Class of 2023 recruits who committed to Nebraska on Saturday.

Both Lloyd and Stewart are three-star prospects. Lloyd is an in-state product who started his high school career at Omaha Central before finishing it at Omaha Westside. An excellent athlete, Lloyd plans to compete in both football and track in Lincoln.

Stewart is a safety from powerhouse Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia with an impressive offer list.

Game film highlights courtesy of Hudl