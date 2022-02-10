Breaking down Ben Simmons’ fit with Nets after blockbuster trade

Ben Simmons Nets jersey swap

After weeks of anticipation, the James Harden–Ben Simmons swap became official on Thursday. Brooklyn hedged against a superstar departure, acquiring an All-Star and All-NBA defender that ideally extends their contention window.

Now that the deal is done, the Nets can focus on rejiggering their strategy on the court to fit Simmons in with their remaining stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. While plugging an MVP into the mix is always easier, Simmons’s skillset brings the Nets qualities they lacked, including in Harden. It’s also the best place for him to resume his career.

Last we saw Simmons in an NBA game, he was coming up short in the playoffs, succumbing to one of the major flaws in his game: a lack of elite scoring ability and instinct emphasized by his outside game and free throw avoidance. Thankfully, the Nets are built to cover up Simmons’ weaknesses while emphasizing his strengths.

It’s possible Simmons never becomes a shooter in any form. So be it, as the Nets have an abundance of options to cover that for him.

Their lead five is LaMarcus Aldridge, and their lineup fillers include Patty Mills, Seth Curry and eventually, Joe Harris. They’ll go small with Durant and Simmons as their lone bigs as well.

Should Durant and Irving be available, Simmons can slowly build up his scoring confidence without the pressure of being a top option in big moments. He’ll eventually have to dunk on Trae Young again, which Brooklyn is betting on him actually doing this time, but in the meantime can focus on what makes him great.

Prior to his annual postseason meltdown, Simmons was his usual self: a 6’11” LeBron James-esque passing unicorn who destroys teams on defense and in transition.

It all got erased in this recent skid, but the Nets with Durant were a strong defensive team. With Durant on the court with Harden, Brooklyn held opponents to 109.5 points per 100 possessions, which would put them in the top half of the league. With Durant and no Harden, that number dropped to 103.1, which would lead the NBA.

Jun 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter of game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.

Throw Simmons in that group and the Nets are unquestionably a top two-way threat. He can be relied upon in any defensive scheme, and unlocks some scary switch-everything looks in certain lineups. He also saves Durant a lot of headaches against guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo in a seven-game series.

Brooklyn is sure to utilize Simmons in a multitude of ways offensively. He can be a Draymond Green type of connector playing off Durant and Irving, taking advantage of his passing, cutting and exploiting mismatches. He’ll also get plenty of chances as the lead creator out of the pick-and-roll, as Irving should be comfortable deferring like he did with Harden.

Simmons’ ability to push the pace is a welcome addition to Brooklyn’s up-tempo style that slogged a bit with Harden.

This all assumes everybody returns healthy, both physically and mentally, with enough time to mesh (and go from part-time to full-time) come the postseason. Barring any major hiccups there, Nets fans should feel optimistic about Simmons’ fit with the team. The two cover each other’s deficiencies up well on paper, now we see how it translates on the court.