Breaking down all the deals leading up to Thursday’s deadline

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, and the biggest questions around the league involve Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. Will the Sixers trade him before the deadline? Who will trade for Simmons? Brooklyn? Atlanta? A surprise team?

As of late Wednesday, one plugged-in agent told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of trade discussions that half the league believes a James Harden-Ben Simmons trade will happen before the deadline and half the league doesn’t.

That’s not the only intrigue in the league. Can the Los Angeles Lakers pull off any moves that improve their roster? They are entrenched in the play-in game after starting the season with championship aspirations.

Is there a championship-caliber team that can make a deal to push it closer to a championship?

The Cleveland Cavaliers just acquired Caris LeVert and that certainly bolsters their roster ahead of the playoffs. Who else is all in?

We will keep you up to date with all the trades ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, and here’s a look at the deals that have happened this season:

Bucks trade for Serge Ibaka, Marvin Bagley to Detroit in four-team trade

Feb. 10: In a four-team deal, the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers for Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye. The Bucks also traded Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings and received two second-round picks and cash considerations. The Kings sent Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons for Trey Lyle and Josh Jackson.

The San Antonio Spurs traded Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and a second-round pick (via Detroit) to the Toronto Raptors for Goran Dragic and a protected first-round pick. It’s possible the Spurs buyout Dragic, who is on an expiring contract.

Feb. 9: A day after the New Pelicans traded Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Blazers traded Alexander-Walker to Utah in a three-team trade. Utah sent Joe Ingles (out for the season with an injury) and Elijah Hughes to Portland, and the Blazers traded Tomas Satoransky to the San Antonio Spurs who sent Juancho Hernangomez to the Jazz. The Blazers and Spurs will also receive second-round picks from the Jazz.

The Miami Heat traded KZ Okpala to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 second-round pick.

McCollum, Haliburton, Sabonis on the move

Feb. 8: The Sacramento Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2023 second-round pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers dealt veteran guard CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans for Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a 2022 protected first-round pick and two second-round picks.

The Cavaliers traded for Caris LeVert (22), which will help solidify their guard rotation that’s been hit hard by injuries.

Cavaliers acquire Caris LeVert

Feb. 7: The Indiana Pacers traded Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick (via Miami) to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick (via Houston) and 2022 second-round pick (via Utah).

Clippers trade for Normal Powell, Robert Covington

Feb. 4: The Portland Trail Blazers sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick (via Detroit).

Jan. 19: The Denver Nuggets acquired Bryn Forbes from San Antonio, who received Juancho Hernangomez from the Boston Celtics. The Nuggets sent Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to the Celtics in the three-team deal.

Hawks shake things up with Cam Reddish trade

Jan. 13: The Atlanta Hawks traded Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a protected first-round pick (via Charlotte).

Jazz trade Miye Oni to Thunder

Jan. 4: The Utah Jazz traded Miye Oni and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for cash considerations.

Cavs bolster backcourt with Rajon Rondo addition

Jan. 3: The Los Angeles Lakers traded Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks acquired Denel Valentine from Cleveland, and the draft rights to Wang Zhelin and Brad Newley and cash considerations from the Lakers who received the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie from the Knicks in the three-team deal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA trade deadline tracker: Every trade, rumors leading to deadline