Breaking down 3 different mock draft scenarios for Packers

In a month’s time, the Green Bay Packers will have the opportunity to take five players in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft. General manager Brian Gutekunst has two picks in the first round (No. 22, 28), two picks in the second round (No. 53, 59) and one pick in the third round (No. 92).

How should the Packers – with a strong roster overall but also obvious needs – attack the first two days of the draft?

Using the mock draft simulator at Pro Football Focus, Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse, Brandon Carwile and Brennen Rupp produced three-round mock drafts (five picks) and explained why they made each pick.

Zach Kruse

Chris Olave isn’t Davante Adams, but he’s an excellent route runner with the speed to be a legitimate deep threat. The Ohio State star is polished and pro-ready and could be an instant impact pass-catcher.

Zion Johnson is athletic and experienced, giving him the looks of a Day 1 starter for the offensive line. He could be a dominant guard. Imagine a future offensive line with Bakhtiari, Runyan, Myers, Johnson and Jenkins as the five starters, with Royce Newman as the top backup at multiple positions.

Watson is an alien athlete, making him a perfect developmental wide receiver prospect with huge upside. Early on, he could be an ideal replacement for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and later an excellent No. 1 or No. 2 option alongside Olave. He’s 6-4 and runs 4.36.

Jackson is still only 20 years and would serve as the developmental No. 3 edge rusher behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith (like Gary once was behind the two Smiths). The Packers like having young talent in the pipeline at edge rusher. Jackson could be the eventual replacement for Smith opposite Gary.

Woods gives the Packers their next Marcedes Lewis at tight end. He’s 6-7 and one of the most athletic tight ends of all-time. Let him learn for a year behind Lewis before transforming into Big Dog 2.0 in 2023.

Brandon Carwile

Green Bay secures Elgton Jenkins 2.0 with their first pick. Green played everywhere but center in college and we all know how much the Packers value versatile offensive lineman. Next, they take an edge rusher over a receiver causing Green Bay fans to lose their minds. Ebiketie is an extremely athletic edge prospect, who was highly productive in his last season.

The Packers finally get their receiver in the second round and it’s Tolbert out of the University of South Alabama. Tolbert is a big play waiting to happen and has the upside to be a true number one receiver.

With the next two picks, I have Green Bay taking a ball-hawking safety and a tackle with starting potential. These first three rounds would be a strong start for the Packers, providing them with immediate help and long-term security.

Brennen Rupp

Jameson Williams may miss the majority of his rookie season, but the Alabama wide receiver just plays at a different speed than everybody else. Once he gets back on the field, the Packers will have a bonafide playmaker for Aaron Rodgers.

Boye Mafe is a freak. He wins with an explosive first step and woud provide the Packers with some much-needed depth at outside linebacker behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. Tyler Smith plays with a mean streak. He’s Roy Kent of American Football. He has tackle-guard versatility and could be Green Bay’s long-term starter at right tackle.

Alec Pierce is a vertical threat that blocks his tail off out on the edges. When thinking about wide receivers in this draft that fit the Packer mold, Pierce is the poster boy. The Packers need to improve the depth at safety behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage Jr. Cook has the versatility to fill multiple roles in the backend and would provide an immediate impact on special teams.

