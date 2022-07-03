‘Breakin’ Star & Michael Jackson Dancer Was 58 – The Hamden Journal

Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon, street dancing pioneer and star of the 1984 hit film Breakin’, died Saturday at the age of 58.

His sister Diana Wolgamott has confirmed Falcon died of natural causes in Long Beach, California to multiple outlets including local ABC affiliate ABC7.

The news has also been shared by other family members, friends, and collaborators on social media including Toni Basil who remembered Falcon via Twitter.

“Rest In Peace My long time dear beautiful friend and collaborator over many years- the legendary ground breaking brilliant dancer Pop-n-Taco Bruno Falcon. June 10, 1964-July 2, 2022,” she wrote.

L to R: Michael Jackson & Bruno Falcon in “Smooth Criminal”

Smooth Criminal



Falcon featured his locking skills in the Joel Siberg-direct cult classic film where he portrayed Electro Rock 1. Costars include Ice T, Timothy ‘Poppin’ Pete’ Solomon, and Adolfo ‘Shabba Doo’ Quiñones who died on December 29, 2020.

Falcon is also famously known for his multiple collaborations with Michael Jackson, mainly his role in “Smooth Criminal,” the centerpiece of the film 1988 film Moonwalker. Falcon is seen alongside Jackson doing the “anti-gravity lean.”

The legendary dance man also appeared in the Breakin’ sequel Electric Boogaloo, an episode of Benson in 1985, Captain EO the following year, and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. He also served as the choreographer of the 1994 animated film Thumbelina.

He also appeared in music videos for Chaka Khan and Lionel Richie.